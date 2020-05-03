Sheriff's Crew Sanitizing Hospital Workers' Personal Vehicles At New Bridge, Holy Name, Valley

A trial run sanitizing personal vehicles for healthcare workers from Hackensack University Medical Center went so well that Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton has lined up three other hospitals in the county for the same treatment this week.

Cureton said he's offering the service on the grounds of each hospital "as a thank you to the heroes working on the front-line of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Each session will run from 6 to 9 a.m.The schedule:

Tues., May 5 : Bergen New Bridge Medical Center / 230 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus;

: Bergen New Bridge Medical Center / 230 East Ridgewood Ave., Paramus; Thurs., May 7 : Holy Name Medical Center, 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck;

: Holy Name Medical Center, 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck; Fri., May 8 : The Valley Hospital, 223 North Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood.

“Our recently-purchased fogging devices can sanitize cars and office space,” Cureton said Thursday.

The ultra-low volume process generates a cloud of extremely small droplets of a disinfectant liquid that can help reduce the number of pathogens in areas that may be difficult or impossible to reach than ordinary cleaning methods.

“Social distancing guidelines will be observed,” the sheriff said.

