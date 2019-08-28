Sheriff: Paterson Fugitive Who Owed $25,305 In Child Support Found With 72 Crack Bags

A Paterson man wanted for owing $25,305 in child support was carrying 72 baggies of crack when Passaic County sheriff’s officers found him, authorities said.

Undercover members of the Fugitive Warrant Squad found 40-year-old Richard Mann in the area of Park Avenue and Summer Street and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Mann “had a bulge near the zipper area of his pants,” Berdnik said. “When asked by detectives, he voluntarily pulled a clear plastic bag from his underwear, revealing 72 blue Zip-lock baggies [of] crack cocaine.

Mann was taken to the Passaic County Jail on the warrant. He also was charged with various drug offenses, the sheriff said.

