Sex Assault Victim Comes Forward With Allegation Against Hudson Man 20 Years Later: Prosecutor

A 65-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 6 and 8, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced.

The now-28-year-old victim was assaulted by Rodrigo Rivera, of Union City, in a Jersey City home, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Rivera was arrested in Hackensack on charges of aggravated sexual assault, and sexual assault. He was remanded to the Hudson County Jail, pending his first court appearance on Feb. 2.

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 65, of Union City, on charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl when she was between the ages of 6 and 8. The Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion for detention.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.