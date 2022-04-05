Sex Assault On Walking Path Investigated In Morristown

Authorities in Morristown are on the lookout for two males wanted for sexually assaulting a woman on a walking path.

The woman was on the Traction Line Recreation Trail when she was approached by two males pictured above asking for money around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

When the female victim did not provide money, one of the males pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her while the other stood by, Carroll said. Both accused assailants, whom the victim did not know, fled.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, approximately 20 years old, last seen wearing a white polo shirt and blue jeans. A second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old, last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering on the back, and black pants. One of the suspects was also seen riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200 or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SHERIFF (743- 7433) or 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

Persons reporting any information may remain anonymous. Information on how to submit an anonymous tip can be found on the CrimeStoppers Program website at www.morriscrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers tips can be provided by phone, submitting online or downloading the app (P3 TIPS).

