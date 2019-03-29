Sex Assault Charges Dropped Against Former Bergenfield HS Athlete At PA School

Authorities in Pennsylvania have dropped sex assault charges against a former Bergenfield High School athlete.

A judge in Adams County threw out the charges of aggravated indecent assault against Kyle Schnellbacher, an 18-year-old freshman at Gettysburg College, at the request of prosecutors who said they had insufficient evidence to proceed, records show

Schellbacher, who wrestled, played baseball and ran track at Bergenfield High School before being graduated last year, was arrested in October following what authorities said was an alleged incident at his dorm room.

The county is picking up all costs of the prosecution, under the judge's order.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.