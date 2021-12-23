Sex Abuse Videos Of 4 Teen Victims Found On NJ Man’s Phone, Prosecutor Says

A New Jersey man was charged Thursday in connection with the sexual abuse of four different teen victims, authorities said.

Ruben Gonzalez, 19, of Morristown, is accused of sexually assaulting four victims between ages 14 and 18 from December 2020 and November 2021, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

The assaults occurred in Morris Township and Morristown, Carroll said.

A search of Gonzales’ phone turned up several videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children, authorities said.

Gonzales was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a physically helpless victim, eight counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, seven counts of criminal sexual contact and possession of child pornography.

Gonzales was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility following a detention hearing in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Melissa Enslen of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6307 or Detective Scott Weaver of the Morristown Police Department 973-292-6656.

