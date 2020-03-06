Severely Injured Victim At Park Ridge Park Airlifted To Hospital

The quick response of Park Ridge police helped save the life of a woman who was airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries Thursday night, those with knowledge of the incident said.

TriBoro Ambulance responded to the call at Atkins Glen Park just after 6:30 p.m.

AirMed One landed at West Ridge School and brought the 40-something victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe cuts on both arms, responders said.

She was being treated at HUMC for her injuries, they said.

No further details will be released.

