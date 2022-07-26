Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Former NJ Resident Convicted Of Kidnapping Son
DV Pilot Police & Fire

‘Severely Burned’ Body Found Near NJ Cemetery, Investigation Underway: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Clover Avenue in Hamilton Township
Clover Avenue in Hamilton Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An investigation is underway after a “severely burned” body was found near a New Jersey cemetery, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Clover Avenue in Hamilton Township found severely burned human remains around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are leading the investigation.

An autopsy is pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.