Several Pets Killed As 2-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Morris County Home (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Several pets were killed in a two-alarm fire that ripped through a Morris County home, authorities said.
Several pets were killed in a two-alarm fire that ripped through a Morris County home, authorities said.

The Long Valley Fire Company responded to the blaze at 148 Stephensburg Rd. in Washington Township just before 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the squad said.

Upon arrival, the company confirmed heavy flames coming from the basement of the two-story stone-framed home, prompting a second alarm.

The blaze was extinguished with help from numerous fire companies, including Washington Township, Schooley’s Mountain, Fairmount, Netcong, and Budd Lake, as well as the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company.

No injuries were reported, though several pets were killed, and the home was extensively damaged, LVFC said.

The scene was cleared within about three hours.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

