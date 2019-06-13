Several People Injured In Fairfield Coyote Attack

Several people sustained minor injuries as the result of a coyote attack in Fairfield Thursday evening, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Recreation park on Hollywood Avenue.

Authorities did not release the number of people injured or the nature of the injuries.

The park was subsequently closed,

Police urged anyone who sees the coyote not to approach it and to immediately call 9-1-1 or 973-227-1400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.