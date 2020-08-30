Several Injured In Fiery NJ Turnpike Crash

As many as a half-dozen people were injured in a fiery crash Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in Lyndhurst, responders said.

The minivan hit the median, rolled and went up in flames on the southbound westbound spur near mile marker 110.8 shortly after 10 a.m., they said.

The victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Their conditions weren't immediately know

Traffic was delayed while firefighters doused the blaze and EMS units tended to the injured.

New Jersey State Police were investigating the cause.

