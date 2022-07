A crash involving a hearse, a van, and a truck caused multiple injuries in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed.

The vehicles collided on Route 22 in Lebanon just before 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

Additional details were not released.

