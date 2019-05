A fire that broke out on Franklin Place in Irvington early Wednesday morning damaged as many as 10 buildings, News 12 New Jersey reported.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in a vacant home and quickly spread to neighboring structures as well as cars.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Wednesday.

Ten people, including three people, have been displaced.

