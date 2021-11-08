Services Set For Hudson County Trucker Pinned To Death On Mass Pike

Services have been set for the 30-year-old truck driver from New Jersey who was pinned to death between his trailer and another vehicle along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Friday.

Visitation for Boris Patino, of West New York, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vainieri Funeral Home on Aug. 11 in North Bergen. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Our Lady of Libera Church in West New York.

Patino was stopped on the highway and inspecting his truck when a 17-year-old driver heading west in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze "came into contact" with two other vehicles around 7:05 p.m. Aug. 6, Massachusetts State Police said.

He was pinned between the truck and sedan near the Brighton tolls, authorities said.

Footage of the crash was posted to YouTube by LLN Boston.

The teen was taken to St. Elizabeth’s medical center with minor injuries while the New Jersey man was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Boston Fire and EMS. No further information is available at this time, please do not contact the barracks directly.

Photo courtesy of NBC Boston Sky Ranger.

