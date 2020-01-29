Services Set For Hawthorne Man, 51, Who Fell Through Ice At Monksville Reservoir

A memorial service will be held this Saturday for a longtime Hawthorne caterer who died after falling into the Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood while ice fishing last week.

Robert R. Trojanowski, 54, was rushed to Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock, where he was pronounced dead, after police and firefighters pulled him from the frigid water last Friday.

Born and raised in Warsaw, Poland, Trojanowski immigrated to the United States in 1989 before settling in Hawthorne 22 years ago.

He owned and operated Meadowlands Catering in Hawthorne for 25 years and for the past three years was a transporter for Fresh Direct in Hackensack.

OBITUARY: Robert R. Trojanowski (Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Funeral Home)

Torjanowski leaves a wife, Eva (Olszewska), a daughter, Jessica Giangrande (and husband Steven), a son, Conrad Trojanowski, a grandson, Matthew Giangrande; his mother, Janina (Kozlowska) and brother, Dariusz Trojanowski.

Visiting hours are from 1 to 4 p.m., with the service at 3:30 p.m. Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn.

ALSO SEE: Hawthorne Man Dies After Falling Through Ice At Monksville Reservoir

The man went under about 100 yards from shore at the Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood. News4 New York

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.