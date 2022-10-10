Serious Pedestrian Crash Changes Traffic Patterns In Parsippany: Police

A serious crash involving a pedestrian created several traffic changes in Parsippany during the investigation that followed on Sunday, Oct. 9, authorities said.

The crash caused a Rt. 10 West closure at Rt. 202/Littleton Rd., cutting off northbound traffic to the intersection from Morris Plains near the Stop and Shop area, Parsippany Police said in a 9:20 a.m. update.

Traffic was detoured for several hours onto Rt. 10 east, while Rt. 202/Littleton Rd. South was closed at Gatehall Drive for the investigation until shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details about the crash.

