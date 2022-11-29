Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 31 In Hunterdon County: DEVELOPING

A serious crash shut down Route 31 in Hunterdon County on Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

Route 31 was closed at W. Woodschurch Road in Raritan Township as of around 9:50 a.m., according to GoHunterdon.

According to initial and unconfirmed reports, multiple vehicles crashed near BCI Truck Inc. around 9 a.m., prompting a request for a medical helicopter that was later canceled.

Emergency crews performed CPR before transporting the victims to Hunterdon Medical Center via ground ambulances, the initial reports say.

The road was expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to GoHunterdon.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

