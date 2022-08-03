Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 22 In Hunterdon County, Police Say

A serious crash shut down Route 22 in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway near Sophie Street in Readington Township, local police said just before 3:30 p.m.

One person was killed and another was being airlifted in cardiac arrest following the crash, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A Northstar medical helicopter was landing at the crash scene, the initial report says.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.