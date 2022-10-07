Serious Crash Brings Traffic To Halt On Route 78: DEVELOPING

A serious crash brought traffic to a complete halt as both sides of Route 78 were shut down for the investigation on Friday, Oct. 7, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes east of exit 24 to Rt. 523/Oldwick Rd. in Tewksbury Township around 6 a.m., according to 511NJ.

A short time later, 511NJ reported a crash with injuries and a vehicle off the roadway on the westbound side west of exit 24 to Rt. 523/Oldwick Rd. in Readington Township, shutting down all lanes.

Eastbound drivers were experiencing delays of up to nearly two hours west of exit 15 in Union Township to east of exit 24 in Tewksbury Township as the crashes were investigated.

Westbound drivers were experiencing similar delays east of exit 29 to Rt. 287/Rt. 202/Rt. 206 in Bedminster to east of exit 24 in Tewksbury.

As of 8:45 a.m., all westbound lanes had reopened while the eastbound side remained closed.

State Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

