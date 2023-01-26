Serial Armenian Church Car Burglar Nabbed By Paramus Detective: Police

A 64-year-old Ramsey man has been charged in a trio of car burglaries at an Armenian church in Paramus, authorities announced.

Garo Altunyan is accused of stealing $1,200 from a parked car at the Armenian Presbyterian Church on Forest Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The detective assigned to the case, Josh Capizzi, noticed similar incidents the same church parking lot on March 10 and Aug. 23 last year, and developed a suspect vehicle, according to Ehrenberg.

"After staking out the vehicle he was able to positively identify Garo Altunyan as the actor in these thefts," the chief said.

Altunyan surrendered to Paramus police on Wednesday, Jan. 25, on charges of burglary of auto and criminal attempt. He was released pending a court appearance.

Police do not believe Altunyan was affiliated with the church.

Anyone with further information in regards to this case should contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400 ext. 1438.

