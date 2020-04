A driver emerged without serious injury after an empty septic tanker tipped over Friday on a Route 80 exit ramp in Paterson.

A hazardous materials unit was summoned for a large fuel spill after the 9:30 a.m. mishap at Exit 60 on the highway's eastbound side.

The exit was closed while heavy-duty wreckers from Tumino's Towing righted the rig.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.