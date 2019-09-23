Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Flight Club: Fair Lawn Thief Gets 'Kicks' From Worn Shoes, Glen Rock Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Separate Weekend Shootings Outside Clubs Leave Two Dead In Newark

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Two were killed in separate shootings in Newark Sunday
Two were killed in separate shootings in Newark Sunday Photo Credit: File

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings over the weekend that occurred near two different nightspots in Newark.

Early Sunday morning, a shooting left one dead outside Rio Lounge at Market and Somme streets in the Ironbound.

That night, around 11 p.m., a second deadly shooting occurred near Three Levels Lounge and Sports Bar on Mulberry Street, across from the Prudential Center.

When events are held at the popular venue there is typically a heavy police presence, but nothing was scheduled at Prudential Sunday night.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said additional information on the incidents was not immediately available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.