Separate Weekend Shootings Outside Clubs Leave Two Dead In Newark

Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings over the weekend that occurred near two different nightspots in Newark.

Early Sunday morning, a shooting left one dead outside Rio Lounge at Market and Somme streets in the Ironbound.

That night, around 11 p.m., a second deadly shooting occurred near Three Levels Lounge and Sports Bar on Mulberry Street, across from the Prudential Center.

When events are held at the popular venue there is typically a heavy police presence, but nothing was scheduled at Prudential Sunday night.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said additional information on the incidents was not immediately available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.