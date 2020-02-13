Senior Trio Emerges Unscathed After SUV Flips In Palisades Park Crash

Three New Milford seniors all walked away without injury after their SUV was knocked through a fence and plunged several feet, landing on its roof atop a Palisades Park apartment's electrical box.

The 70-year-old driver of the Honda CRV told police he’d stopped on West Palisades Boulevard and was headed across Grand Avenue when the driver of a Toyota Camry sped up, clipping the back of his vehicle.

He said he lost control of the SUV, which hit a Chevy Impala stopped at a light and careened through the fence, landing upside down on the box at the Marlborough Apartments.

He wasn’t injured, nor were his passengers – one 73, the other 67, police said.

The occupants of the other vehicles were fine, as well, they said.

Sano's Towing hoisted out the CRV.

Palisades Park police and firefighters also responded.

An investigation was continuing.

