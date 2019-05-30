Contact Us
SEEN THEM? Couple Burglarize Hasbrouck Heights Little League Concession Stand

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who saw something that night (May 24), recognizes the subjects in the surveillance photos or has information that would help identify them is asked to call Hasbrouck Heights police: (201) 288-1000. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hasbrouck Heights PD

Hasbrouck Heights police released images of two burglars who broke into the borough Little League’s concession stand.

The couple pried open the door with a crowbar, then took cash and candy, among other items – while causing extensive damage to the door and register -- around 2:40 a.m. last Friday, according to a police report.

Surveillance cameras recorded them inside the stand and a car driving off following the break-in.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

