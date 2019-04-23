Seen The Easter Bunny Brawl? Wanted North Jersey Man Says He Was Defending Woman At Florida Bar

A Sussex County man wanted on an outstanding warrant in South Brunswick partied with women in a Florida bar while dressed as the Easter Bunny, then got into a street brawl with a patron accused of spitting on one of them -- all caught on video, of course.

Video shows a costumed Antoine McDonald, 20, of Franklin, dancing provocatively with women in the Orlando bar Saturday night.

He's later seen throwing haymakers at a man who’d been knocked to the ground.

WATCH him partying, then brawling here: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwj6i37Ayau/

McDonald told various news outlets that he saw a couple he didn’t know having a fight and jumped in when the man spit on the woman.

“I am the type of person to avoid fights by any means necessary, but in that situation, I would fight any day,” McDonald told WKMG’s News6 in Orlando .

Orlando police who broke up the brawl said they didn’t arrest anyone because none of those involved wanted to press charges.

Social media posts quickly followed – and, with them, the identification of McDonald as wanted in New Jersey.

"He had a warrant issued for him in October of 2018 for car burglaries in South Brunswick and failed to appear in court,” South Brunswick police tweeted on Tuesday. “His warrant remains active.”

Antoine McDonald

Antoine McDonald (MUGSHOT: Courtesy SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)

Police in Delaware also identified McDonald as being charged in two 2017 New Year’s Day armed robberies in Dover.

McDonald also was a person of interest in a carjacking and two holdups in Pasco County, according to news reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.