SEEN IT? Police Seek Help Finding SUV In Route 130 Hit-Run That Killed Princeton Woman

Authorities are seeking a dark-colored SUV that may have been involved in a fatal hit-run crash that killed a 22-year-old Princeton woman early Thursday morning.

The body of Alysa Kristjanson was found along Route 130 in North Brunswick about 8 a.m. on Thursday, said Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Director Kenneth P. McCormick of the North Brunswick Police Department.

Police are actively looking for the driver in the fatal hit and run which occurred at 12:58 am on Route 130 in the area of Dunkin Donuts, they said.

The dark SUV may have damage to the passenger side front light and mirror, the officials said. The driver fled the scene after striking the woman, they said.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Paul Pappas Jr. of the North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922 , or Detective David Abromaitis of the county prosecutor's office at 732-745-4436 .

