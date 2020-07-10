SEEN HIM? Wayne Police ID Peeper Who Took Upskirt Pic Of Woman In Mall Bathroom Stall

Wayne police turned to the public Wednesday for help finding a Newark fugitive who they said took an “upskirt” photo of a woman using a toilet in a Willowbrook Mall bathroom.

Aware that authorities were searching for him, Mohammad Abass, 40, fled the area and was believed to be in upstate New York or Vermont, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said.

He may be driving a gray or silver 2004 Honda Accord with New Jersey license plates: A12LGM.

The woman told police she was using the facilities at Macy’s on Aug. 14 when the man “reached under from the stall beside her while holding a cellphone from which she observed a flash,” Daly said.

“What are you doing?” the woman exclaimed as she dressed herself and knocked on the next stall.

The intruder, in turn, “stood up and waved his hands in the air,” then ran out the door and through the store as the woman chased him, Daly said.

She lost him when he ran the wrong way down an up escalator and out to the parking lot, the captain said.

A voyeuristic product of the Internet, "upskirting" is a cottage industry so prevalent that some states had to pass laws to address it. Hundreds of thousands -- if not millions -- of photos are posted online, with countless sites devoted to them alone.

Upskirters will position their cell phones in variety of places -- sometimes beneath stairways or venue seats.

An arrest warrant obtained by Wayne detectives charges Abass with invasion of privacy and criminal trespassing.

He was described as black, about 6-foot-2 with dreadlocks and was wearing a black baseball hat, black cloth mask, grey tee shirt, blue jeans and navy blue sneakers with a white stripe (apparently Pumas) during the incident.

Anyone who sees Abass or knows where to find him is asked to call the Wayne Police Department at (973) 694-0600.

