SEEN HIM? Suspected Phone Thief Posts Selfie On Kearny Victim's Instagram

Police in Kearny are looking for this man in connection with the theft of a phone in May. Photo Credit: Kearny police

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public's help catching a phone thief who may be especially brazen.

A person told police May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen. Shortly after the phone was taken, a man believed to be the thief used the phone to take a selfie, which he posted to the victim's Instagram (see attached photo).

Anyone who can identify the person in this photograph is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective bureau at tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (extension 2833).

All tips will remain confidential.

