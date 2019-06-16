Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Search Intensifies For Pompton Lakes Teen With Special Needs

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron Louzan or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Georgina Stril

The search continued Sunday for a 16-year-old Pompton Lakes boy with special needs whose mother said had been missing for five days.

Cameron Louzan was last seen in Paterson on Tuesday, loved ones said.

A friend said Cameron’s mom, Elizabeth Louzan, has been “beside herself with worry” since he went missing “without a trace.”

Cameron, who lived in Haskell until a few years ago, needs daily medication, the friend said.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069 .

