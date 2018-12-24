SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Who Stole Baby Jesus Statue From Glen Rock Home

Authorities are asking for the public's help in seeking the man who took a baby Jesus statue from a nativity scene outside of a Glen Rock home.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a white male who appeared to be in his early 20s stole the statue from the front yard of a South Highwood Avenue home, Glen Rock police said.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or has additional information is asked to contact the GRPD Detective Bureau at 201-670-3948 or 201-670-3947.

