Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Who Stole Baby Jesus Statue From Glen Rock Home

Cecilia Levine
Glen Rock police are seeking a white male likely in his early 20s who apparently stole a baby Jesus statue from a local yard Wednesday. Photo Credit: GRPD

Authorities are asking for the public's help in seeking the man who took a baby Jesus statue from a nativity scene outside of a Glen Rock home.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a white male who appeared to be in his early 20s stole the statue from the front yard of a South Highwood Avenue home, Glen Rock police said.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or has additional information is asked to contact the GRPD Detective Bureau at 201-670-3948 or 201-670-3947.

