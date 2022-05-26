SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Wanted For Warren County Auto Theft

Seen him? Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted for an auto theft in Warren County.

Michael Tremblay, 44, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, Independence Township Police said in a release said on Thursday, May 26.

Tremblay, of Petersburg Road in Hackettstown, is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, police said.

He stands six feet four inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Tremblay’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Independence Township Police Department at 908-852-4440.

