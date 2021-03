Police in North Bergen are seeking the public's help in located a man last seen on Feb. 20.

Jorge Cabrera-Batres was last seen by his roommate, and may go by the name Mr. Jorge Cabrera-Vatres.

A distinct characteristic of Cabrera-Batres is that he is missing a front tooth.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cabrera-Batres is urged to contact the North Bergen Police Department at 201-392-2100.

