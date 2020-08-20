SEEN HIM? Police Seek Help Finding Missing Bogota Man

Authorities turned to the public for help Thursday finding a missing 48-year-old Bogota man.

Felix E. Martinez left his home and headed toward Palisades Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday, borough police said.

He "may be in need of medical attention," they said.

Authorities asked residents and merchants to check their surveillance systems for possible images of Martinez.

Anyone who has seen him, has video of him or knows where to find Martinez is asked to contact Bogota police at (201) 487-2400 or detectives@bogotapolice.org.

