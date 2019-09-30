Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Teaneck Repeat Offender Caught With Cocaine After Route 80 Chase
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Looking For Person Who Vandalized Bayonne Church

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Police are looking for this man, who is a suspect in an act of vandalism at a Bayonne church Photo Credit: Bayonne police
Police are looking for this man, who is a suspect in an act of vandalism at a Bayonne church Photo Credit: Bayonne police

Police in Bayonne have released images from surveillance video (attached) showing a person suspected of destroying a crucifix at a church last week.

On Wednesday, police were called to St. Vincent de Paul Church on Avenue C, where a witness said someone pulled a crucifix out of the ground, breaking it in half, then smashed one of the two pieces before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male, about 5'8" to 5'10" and approximately 25 years old. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue denim shorts and he has dark hair in a comb-over style.

Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Bayonne Police Department at 201-858-6925.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.