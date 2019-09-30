SEEN HIM? Police Looking For Person Who Vandalized Bayonne Church

Police in Bayonne have released images from surveillance video (attached) showing a person suspected of destroying a crucifix at a church last week.

On Wednesday, police were called to St. Vincent de Paul Church on Avenue C, where a witness said someone pulled a crucifix out of the ground, breaking it in half, then smashed one of the two pieces before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male, about 5'8" to 5'10" and approximately 25 years old. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue denim shorts and he has dark hair in a comb-over style.

Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Bayonne Police Department at 201-858-6925.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.