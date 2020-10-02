SEEN HIM? NJ Career Criminal Stole $70,000 In Jewelry From Home, Carlstadt Police Say

Carlstadt police turned to the public for help finding a fugitive ex-con who they said stole more than $70,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables from a borough home.

Dwayne Thorpe, 51, who has dozens of felony convictions out of several New Jersey counties the past few decades, has spent much of his adult life in prison.

Carlstadt police said he and fellow ex-con Jose Andujar climbed through a resident’s window on the 400 block of 8th Street, ransacked a bedroom and bolted out the back door with the goods on July 13.

Responding officers notified by residents captured Andujar as he tried to flee through a Division Avenue backyard.

He was carrying proceeds from the burglary, including a small jewelry box with jewelry and coins, Police Chief Thomas Berta said at the time.

SEE: Carlstadt Police Capture Freed Newark Ex-Con, 55, After Home Burglary

Andujar has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending trial since then.

Carlstadt police have turned their attention to Thorpe, whose lengthy criminal record includes convictions out of Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Middlesex counties that have led to no fewer than three state prison stretches.

They’ve charged him with burglary, theft, conspiracy and obstruction.

Thorpe is known to frequent the Garfield and Elmwood Park area, they said.

Anyone who sees Thorpe or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Carlstadt Police Criminal Investigations unit at (201) 531-7190 or email Detective Jason Colombo at JColombo@carlstadtpolice.org.

All information and tips will be kept confidential and can be made anonymously.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.