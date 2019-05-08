SEEN HIM? Newark Man Hit Police Car, Drove On Sidewalk In Pursuit: Police

A Newark man put several lives in danger Saturday when he led police on a chase into Union County, Newark's Director of Public Safety Anthony Ambrose said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Justin Archer, who was identified as the driver in the pursuit, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m. police spotted a white van reported stolen out of Elizabeth parked at Van Vechten and Hanford streets. When officers approached the van they saw Archer, who appeared unconscious, in the front seat, police said.

When he was ordered to get out of the van, Archer allegedly put it in reverse, hit a police car and then drove forward, towards an officer, before driving the van into the sidewalk.

He continued on Van Vechten and then turned the wrong way onto a one-way street before turning onto Frelinghuysen Avenue. Archer was speeding and nearly struck several parked vehicles, according to police.

Archer headed onto 22 West with officers in pursuit. They broke off the chase in Springfield.

He has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding police in a motor vehicle at the risk of serious injury or death and receiving stolen property. Archer is white, 5’11” tall and 200 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Archer are urged to call the police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.