SEEN HIM? New Jersey State Police Seek Hunterdon Man Missing For Days

New Jersey State Police have issued an alert for a 53-year-old Hunterdon County man they say has been missing for several days.

Craig Czarnecki left his Frenchtown home on foot around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and has not been seen since, state police said.

Czarnecki is 180 pounds with a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, blue sweater, jeans, and black boots.

Czarnecki’s last location may have been near New Hope, PA, police said.

Anyone with information about Czarnecki’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pierre Toma or Trooper Angela Correia of NJSP Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.