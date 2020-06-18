Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fauci: COVID Could Block Pro Football’s Season If It Doesn't Copy NBA's 'Bubble'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Morris County Man, 25, Missing Since Early June

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Paul Tarnawski
Paul Tarnawski Photo Credit: MCPO

Authorities in Morris County are seeking a 25-year-old Boonton Township man, reported missing by his parents on Saturday.

Paul Tarnawski was last seen by his parents in the morning of Thursday, June 4, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a statement with local police. Tarnawski told his parents he'd be staying with a friend in Parsippany.

Tarnawski has brown hair and green eyes. He weighs approximately 220 pounds and is 6 feet 4 inches tall. He is believed to be driving a 2012 grey Toyota Camry with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Boonton Township Police Department at 973-402-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900. 

Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.