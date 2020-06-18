SEEN HIM? Morris County Man, 25, Missing Since Early June

Authorities in Morris County are seeking a 25-year-old Boonton Township man, reported missing by his parents on Saturday.

Paul Tarnawski was last seen by his parents in the morning of Thursday, June 4, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a statement with local police. Tarnawski told his parents he'd be staying with a friend in Parsippany.

Tarnawski has brown hair and green eyes. He weighs approximately 220 pounds and is 6 feet 4 inches tall. He is believed to be driving a 2012 grey Toyota Camry with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Boonton Township Police Department at 973-402-4000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

