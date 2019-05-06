SEEN HIM? Manhunt On For WNY Gunman Who Killed One, Wounded Three In North Bergen

Authorities were searching for a West New York man charged with murder, among other offenses, in a shooting early Sunday that left one man dead and three others wounded , one critically .

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jonathan Haughey-Morales, 27, who should be considered "armed and dangerous," the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

He is wanted in connection with a shooting at 2033 46th Street in North Bergen, where witnesses reported hearing gunfire around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers found three men and a woman with gunshot wounds in the vestibule.

Carlos Garcia, 40, who had been shot in the chest, was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center about an hour later.

Two of the remaining victims, the woman and another man, were treated and released. The final victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

All three of the wounded are 42 years old and live in North Bergen. Garcia was also a North Bergen resident.

Haughey-Morales has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Anyone who sees Haughey-Morales or knows where to find him asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website: hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip .

