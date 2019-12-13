SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning After 'Concerning' Comment About Local NJ High School

A reward was being offered to anyone who can hep authorities find a man who they said recently made a "concerning" reference to a local school while in a Morris County store.

The 50-something person of interest entered the Eagle Rock Avenue business in East Hanover Township on Thursday, made the comment and left, according to the Morris County Shereiff's Crimestoppers.

www.copcall.org

"The comment was concerning to the employee, as it referenced 'the high school'," a Crimestoppers bulletin says.

Anyone who knows or has seen the man in the surveillance shot taken at the store is asked to call (973) COP CALL or use the free " P3 Tips " application on any mobile device.

"No one will ask your name," the Crimestoppers alert says. "You could receive a reward of us to $1,000."

