Linden police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Jeffrey Mendoza was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 21.

He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and a navy blue jacket.

Anyone who may have come in contact with Jeffrey or anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Det. M. Rawlins at (908)474-8480 or via email at Mrawlins@lpdnj.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.