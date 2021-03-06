SEEN HIM? Jersey City Man Sought On Murder Charges In Killing Of Emmanuel Garcia

A Jersey City man is being sought in the shooting death of 23-year-old Emmanuel Garcia, authorities said.

Omire Rios-Williams, 19, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the May 3 incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Garcia was shot on Princeton Avenue and Brown Place just before 11 p.m., and pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center at 11:24 p.m., Suarez said.

Emmanuel Garcia Facebook photo

The Regional Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds of the torso and left upper extremity and the manner of death to be homicide.

Rios-Williams’ co-conspirator, Shianne Payne-Nanton, was arrested and charged on May 27, Suarez previously announced.

Anyone who sees Rios-Williams should not approach him, but should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

