SEEN HIM? Help Sought Finding Missing Man From Family Of Bergen First Responders

Worried loved ones are seeking help finding a missing man who comes from a line of veteran Bergen County police, firefighters and other first responders.

Glenn Sobieski hasn't been seen nor heard from since Jan. 31, "which is unusual behavior for him," his family said. "[W]e are concerned for his well-being."

The Dumont High School graduate has worked in the hospitality industry -- most recently at the Hotel Indigo on Manhattan's Lower East Side -- after five years as a Bergen County public safety dispatcher in Mahwah.

He comes from a family with a history of emergency service, including two of his uncles, Midland Park Police Chief Michael Powderley and retired Demarest Police Chief James Powderley. His mother, Diane Marello, is with the Demarest Volunteer Ambulance Corps; her husband is former Demarest Fire Chief Eric Marello.

Anyone who sees Sobieski or knows where to find him is asked to call his family at (551) 486-9963 or the NYPD (212) 334-0742 .

