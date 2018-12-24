Contact Us
SEEN HIM? He Stole A Baby Jesus Nativity Statue, Glen Rock Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
They asked that anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find the man in the photos to call Glen Rock detectives: (201) 670-3948 or (201) 670-3947. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Glen Rock PD

Glen Rock police asked the public for help finding a man who they said snatched a baby Jesus from a home nativity scene the morning after Christmas.

The accused thief, believed to be in his early 20s, took the statue from the front yard of a South Highwood home just before 7 a.m., said police, who released surveillance images.

They asked that anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find him to call Glen Rock detectives: (201) 670-3948 or (201) 670-3947 .

******

******

