SEEN HIM? He Stole A Baby Jesus Nativity Statue, Glen Rock Police Say

Glen Rock police asked the public for help finding a man who they said snatched a baby Jesus from a home nativity scene the morning after Christmas.

The accused thief, believed to be in his early 20s, took the statue from the front yard of a South Highwood home just before 7 a.m., said police, who released surveillance images.

They asked that anyone who sees, recognizes or knows where to find him to call Glen Rock detectives: (201) 670-3948 or (201) 670-3947 .

******

SEE ANYTHING? Glen Rock police asked residents in neighborhoods barely a mile and a half apart to check their exterior surveillance cameras as they investigate a pair of home burglaries.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/check-your-security-cameras-glen-rock-police-seek-publics-help-in-home-break-ins/746206/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.