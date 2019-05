Fort Lee police sought the public's help finding an 87-year-old borough man who was reported missing Friday morning.

Won Kim was last seen at 9:30 a.m., they said.

He's 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds and was wearing a blue fleece jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Kim is asked to call Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3524 . ‬

