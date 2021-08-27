SEEN HIM? Former Child Star Matthew Mindler, 20, Reported Missing From Pennsylvania College

Former child star Matthew Mindler has been reported missing from his Pennsylvania college.

The 20-year-old college Millersville University freshman has been missing since Tuesday evening, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

📣 PLEASE SHARE 📣 Police are asking for help in finding 20-year-old Matthew Mindler, a first-year student from... Posted by Millersville University on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Mindler is best known for his roles in "As the World Turns" and "Our Idiot Brother."

He was last seen walking from his residence hall at West Villages toward the Centennial Drive parking lot area just after 8:10 p.m. in Hellertown, police said.

Mindler hasn’t attended class since Tuesday and hasn’t returned calls from his family.

Mindler was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Mindler’s location is asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu (717-871-5972).

