SEEN HIM? FBI Seeks Public's Help Finding Accused Fugitive Killer, 20, From Paterson

The FBI turned to the public for help catching a 20-year-old Paterson fugitive wanted for murder.

Diego Alfonso De Leon Mejia gunned down Marco “Magoo” Bishop, 41, near the Delta service station at the corner of 25th Street and 21st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. May 16, 2019, authorities said.

Responding officers found Bishop's body face down in the street on 25th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paterson detectives two weeks later obtained a warrant for DeLeon Mejia’s arrest for murder and weapons possession.

Last week, a U.S. District Court judge in Newark issued a federal warrant charging DeLeon Mejia with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI didn’t say where agents believe DeLeon Mejia might be.

They described him as 5-foot-6 and 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees DeLeon Mejia or knows where to find him is asked to call the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Or dial 911.

Police found the body of Marco “Magoo” Bishop (inset) on 25th Street (left). GoogleMaps / FACEBOOK

