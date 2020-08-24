Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? FBI Offers Reward In Hunt For Armed, Dangerous Paterson Gang Member

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees Cesar David "Chico Trini" Valerio, or knows where to find him, is asked to contact the FBI's Newark Field Office: (973) 792-3000.
The FBI posted a reward for information leading to the capture of an armed and dangerous ex-con from Paterson.

Cesar David Valerio, a 28-year-old Dominican national, is wanted on several federal weapons violations, a bureau spokeswoman said Monday.

A reputed gang member, he has ties to New York and Pennsylvania.

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark issued a warrant for Valerio's arrest last week after federal authorities charged him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Valerio -- also known as "Chico Trini" -- is 5-foot-8 and between 125 and 140 pounds, with tattoos on his chest, left arm, left breast, left wrist, and right forearm. He has brown eyes and most recently had black hair, federal authorities said.

(His NCIC#: 361675257)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest -- while warning that Valerio should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Valerio, or knows where to find him, is asked to contact the FBI's Newark Field Office: (973) 792-3000.

MORE: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cei/cesar-david-valerio

