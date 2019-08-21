SEEN HIM? Endangered Newark Man Last Spotted Leaving Clifton Clinic More Than Week Ago

He has a hitch in his step and is missing the tip of his left pinkie. Police from Clifton to Newark are hoping someone sees or knows where to find him.

Michael Davis, 57, of Newark went missing after leaving a Clifton health services program nearly a week and a half ago, they said.

“We have exhausted all efforts and are relying on the public's assistance in locating Mr. Davis,” Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said early Wednesday.

Davis wasn’t on the shuttle bus that was supposed to take him back to his Ridge Street home after leaving Adult Family Health Services on Orchard Street around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Bracken said.

He “has been diagnosed with medical conditions that may be affecting his well-being,” the lieutenant added. “We are concerned for his general welfare.”

Davis is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants and white sneakers, Bracken said.

“He is missing the tip of his pinkie finger on his left hand and walks with an irregular gait,” he said.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department Communications Center: (973) 470-5911 .

