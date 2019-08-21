Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: What's The Deal? Residents Nationwide Ask Amazon Where 'Surprise' Package Came From
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Endangered Newark Man Last Spotted Leaving Clifton Clinic More Than Week Ago

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Michael Davis
Michael Davis Photo Credit: COURTESY: Clifton PD

He has a hitch in his step and is missing the tip of his left pinkie. Police from Clifton to Newark are hoping someone sees or knows where to find him.

Michael Davis, 57, of Newark went missing after leaving a Clifton health services program nearly a week and a half ago, they said.

“We have exhausted all efforts and are relying on the public's assistance in locating Mr. Davis,” Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said early Wednesday.

Davis wasn’t on the shuttle bus that was supposed to take him back to his Ridge Street home after leaving Adult Family Health Services on Orchard Street around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Bracken said.

He “has been diagnosed with medical conditions that may be affecting his well-being,” the lieutenant added. “We are concerned for his general welfare.”

Davis is about 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants and white sneakers, Bracken said.

“He is missing the tip of his pinkie finger on his left hand and walks with an irregular gait,” he said.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows where to find him is asked to contact the Clifton Police Department Communications Center: (973) 470-5911 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.