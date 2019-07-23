SEEN HIM? Cliffside Park Police Release Images Of Assailant Who Stabbed, Beat Borough Resident

Police hope someone recognizes a suspect who they said stabbed a longtime Cliffside Park resident outside his apartment.

The 57-year-old victim had just parked his car and was headed home in the 600 block of Palisade Avenue on July 6 when he was rushed by the assailant, who'd been sitting on a nearby bench, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The attacker punched him in the face, threw him to the ground and stabbed him in the arm and back with a folding knife before fleeing, Capano said.

The victim was treated at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen for serious injuries before being released, he said.

Police, meanwhile, collected a series of surveillance videos from homeowners and businesses showing the assailant walking through town carrying something in a plastic bag, the captain said.

After seeing him toss the knife, police retrieved it from an alleyway on Crescent Lane near the 7-Eleven on Palisade Avenue, Capano said.

It was sent to the State Police Laboratory to test DNA samples, he said.

A State Police sketch artist also produced an image of the suspect for borough police who hope it will lead them to him.

They gave Daily Voice the sketch, along with a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone who sees him, knows him or knows where to find him is asked to call the Cliffside Park PD: (201) 945-3600 .

